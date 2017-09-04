Coroner identifies victim in September 1 deadly crash

GARRETT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a Decatur woman who died after a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County Friday evening.

Coroner Duane Northrup says Whitney Summerlott, 24, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 6:41 p.m. Northrup says Summerlott was reportedly driving north through the intersection of County Road 450 East and County Road 1100 North when she was struck by another vehicle on the driver's side.

Northrup adds that Summerlott suffered multiple traumatic injuries, and was airlifted to Carle, where she would succumb to those injuries. No autopsy will be performed.

The investigation into the crash and Summerlott's death is ongoing.