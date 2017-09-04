First annual Labor Day Ducky Derby held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens came out to Knight's Action Park in Springfield to watch the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois' first annual Labor Day Ducky Derby.

Officials say the race began at 11 a.m. The community was able to purchase rubber ducks for $5 each, with proceeds supporting Ronald McDonald House programs in Springfield. Prizes were awarded to the owners of the ducks that finished first, second, and third.

In addition to the Ducky Derby, other activities were open for children, including the Fortress of Fun at Knight's Action Park and emergency vehicles for up-close viewing.

