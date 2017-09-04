Police: 1 arrested, 3 injured in Friday evening crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one person is facing multiple charges after fleeing from officers on the city's northwest side Friday evening.

Decatur police detectives say officers attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of North Edward Street and West Garfield Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. However, officers say the vehicle did not pull over, and attempted to elude police.

Decatur police say the vehicle drove through a stop sign at East Harrison Avenue and Main Street, striking another vehicle. Officers immediately took the driver of the suspect vehicle into custody.

Investigators say that three of the four people riding in the vehicle that was struck were injured in the crash, including a nine-year-old child. Police say the child was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment.

Decatur police say the driver is facing preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding police and aggravated reckless driving. The identity of the arrested person has not yet been released.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.