Central Illinois celebrates Labor Day

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Communities throughout central Illinois are celebrating the achievements and efforts of American workers through several activities this Labor Day.

In Decatur, the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, an AFL-CIO council, is hosting the annual Labor Day Parade. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., encompassed a portion of downtown Decatur. The Grand Marshal for this year's parade is Macon County Sheriff Tom Schneider.

Following the parade, Decatur residents are invited to participate in a "Picnic in the Park" at Fairview Park. The cost for a wristband to attend is $20 per person, and is good for food, refreshments, entertainment, and bounce houses.

In Champaign, the annual Champaign County AFL-CIO Labor Day Parade also kicked off at 10 a.m. The parade marched on Broadway Avenue, Illinois Street, Washington Street, Lierman Avenue, and Art Bartell Road. Officials say those roads will be closed as the parade moves on those streets.

In Springfield, the public was able to enjoy the city's Labor Day Parade Monday morning. The parade route took participants through downtown Springfield, and officials say traffic and parking on the route were shut down during the parade.

Springfield officials also say Springfield Mass Transit District buses will not be operating on Labor Day this year.