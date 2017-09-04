Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive

WAND and Cromwell Radio Group are proud to partner with the Salvation Army to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Salvation Army is a well-equipped organization with decades of experience of bringing food and shelter to people in times of crisis. 100% of the funds raised from this event will go directly to the efforts of serving victims of this natural disaster. Cromwell Radio Group will broadcast live from 5am-5pm at the WAND station at 904 W South Side Drive on Friday, September 8th to collect monetary donations to provide help to those in need. You can bring spare change, cash or checks made out to the Salvation Army with the word “Harvey” in the memo.

While we understand the desire of many to provide goods like clothing, water, blankets and more to the victims…the greatest good is accomplished by providing funds so that food and shelter can be provided in the immediate future. The efforts there will be long term and there will be many additional ways to help down the road.

We ask that you join us. Drive through at WAND Friday, Sep 8th from 5am-5pm with your monetary donations. We are eager to show the victims of Hurricane Harvey how much we care her in central Illinois.