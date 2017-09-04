Olive Garden helping feed first-responders on Labor Day

ILLINOIS (WAND) - One national restaurant chain is honoring first responders in a special way this Labor Day.

Olive Garden officials say restaurants throughout the country will deliver a special "thank you" lunch to a first responder organization within their community. In Decatur, Olive Garden will be delivering meals to all Decatur Fire Stations, as well as the Mt. Zion Fire Department.

More than 800 Olive Garden restaurants will deliver meals to first responders on Labor Day. Olive Garden has participated in this effort to feed first responders on Labor Day for 16 consecutive years.