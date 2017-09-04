Deputies, FAA investigating Macon County emergency landing

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate an emergency airplane landing in rural Macon County September 3.

Investigators say FAA officials contacted the Macon County Sheriff's Office at about 6:15 p.m. regarding a small airplane that made an emergency landing in a bean field at approximately 4 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation into this incident, deputies say a Mattoon resident was flying a 1929 fixed wing single-engine Golden Eagle Chief airplane when the pilot started experiencing engine trouble. Investigators say the pilot was forced to land the airplane in a bean field located southeast of the intersection of Walmsley Road and Wells Road.

Deputies say the pilot and passenger were able to get out of the plane without injury, and contacted the FAA. Macon County Sheriff's Deputies, as well as the Mt. Zion and South Macon Protection Districts, were dispatched to secure the plane until FAA investigators arrived on scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.