1 dead in Cumberland County motorcycle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cumberland County Monday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened at about 11:54 a.m. on U.S. Route 45, about two miles north of Neoga. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2005 Harley Davidson three-wheeled motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. Route 45 near County Road 1200 North when it ran off the roadway, striking an inclined embankment and launching the motorcycle into the air, ejecting the driver.

Troopers say the driver, identified as Gilbert Tarpley, 60, was transported to Sara Bush Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:06 p.m.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.