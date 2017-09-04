Local church arrives in devastated Houston

Local church arrives in devastated HoustonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Coroner identifies victim in September 1 deadly crash
GARRETT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a Decatur woman who died after a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County Friday evening.
-
Police: 1 arrested, 3 injured in Friday evening crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one person is facing multiple charges after fleeing from officers on the city's northwest side Friday evening.
-
Deputies, FAA investigating Macon County emergency landing
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate an emergency airplane landing in rural Macon County September 3.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Police car chase leads to crash in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police were attempting to stop a vehicle on Friday night, but the car fled and crashed into another car.
-
Final days for Fairview pool
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Summer is coming to an end. Kids are back in school and pools will start closing until next summer but the Fairview pool will be closing for good.
-
Central Illinois celebrates Labor Day
ILLINOIS (WAND) - Communities throughout central Illinois are celebrating the achievements and efforts of American workers through several activities this Labor Day.
-
Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Expecting Third Child
LONDON (WAND) – A royal baby announcement from Kensington Palace, this morning.
-
Boy in critical condition after being burned
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 6-year-old boy is at St. John's Hospital recovering from life-threatening burns after playing with a lighter.
-
Olive Garden helping feed first-responders on Labor Day
ILLINOIS (WAND) - One national restaurant chain is honoring first responders in a special way this Labor Day.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
What is Labor Day?
-
Final days for Fairview pool
-
Olive Garden helping feed first-responders on Labor Day
-
Friday Frenzy, Part 3: 9/1/2017
-
Friday Frenzy, Part 1: 9/1/2017
-
Labor Day Forecast
-
Blind Pig adopts a brewery cat
-
Arthur Amish Cheese Festival
-
Competitive nail hammering challenge
-
Illinois sailor's body returns to American soil
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-