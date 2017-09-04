Local church arrives in devastated Houston

HERRICK, Ill. (WAND) - A group of Christ Tabernacle Church members took off for Houston Sunday with thousands of donated items. The group arrived in the city Monday afternoon ready to help.

Pastor Jereme Suey headed the donation drive and was one of a few members who drove box trucks and trailers hundreds of miles.

Suey says, "When you see it with your own eyes and you understand that it's a real person and a real family, it really just brings things home."

He says it is just pure sadness to see water lines half way up buildings and people's belongings now flooding streets as the they try to piece their lives back together and salvage whatever is left of their homes.

He is hearing stories from people that were part of rescue efforts like a man he spoke to who said he reached into the water and pulled a young boy to safety on a boat.

However, Houston is not the only city trying to survive the flood waters. Suey says Life Church, the church they took their supplies to, has connections with churches in rural areas that are not getting as much attention when it comes to getting basic necessities, so many of Christ Tabernacle's items will be sent to smaller communities.

Life Church in Houston is serving as a supply center where people can come in and grab the basic items they might need.

The Christ Tabernacle group is flying back home Tuesday.