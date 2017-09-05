Two Clinton homes destroyed in fire, State Fire Marshall investigating

Clinton - Clinton firefighters were called out to the corner of West Johnson and North Gibson streets just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for two homes on fire. When firefighters arrived on scene both homes were fully engulfed with flames.

Multiple fire departments were called out to assist for additional man power. Firefighter needed more tankers to report to the fire due to water supply issues.

Crews were able to put out the fire in an hour but worked through the morning to put out hot spots.

Fire officials say one of the homes was vacant and no one was injured in the fire.

The State Fire Marshall is now investigating.