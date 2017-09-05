Knifepoint robbery triggers search, arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield woman is accused of robbing a Walgreens at knifepoint.

Officers tell WAND-TV 33-year-old Billie J. Friday is in custody. She’s accused of threatening a worker with the knife and leaving the store with cash. Police say the crime happened just after 8 a.m. Monday.

The Walgreens in question is located at 2140 Peoria Road in Springfield.

Police tracked Friday to her home later on Monday and made an arrest.