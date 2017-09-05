County Market to close, reopen as a Save-A-Lot and Pet Supplies Plus

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Niemann Foods confirms with WAND News the County Market store on West Grand Avenue plans to close.

The company plans to turn the site into a Save-A-Lot and a Pet Supplies Plus. The Director of Consumer Affairs says no dates on the transition have been made but the County Market will stay open until further notice. Once a plan is finalized, the location will shut down briefly to re-brand and build a wall between the two stores.

Employees were notified of the change Tuesday. The company says all employees will stay employed with Niemann foods either at the new Save-A-Lot and Pet Supplies Plus or other Niemann operated stores in the area.

The Save-A-Lot will be a full service grocery store with a fresh meat market. This will be the second Save-A-lot in Decatur.

The current County Market opened in January of 2015, with the entire project costing $14.8 million dollars.