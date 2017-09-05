Anti-drinking program set to help teens

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois group wants to put a stop to underage drinking in Dewitt County.

The Coalition for Bright Futures, a community group in the county, says it’s earned a Strategic Prevention Framework grant. CBF leaders say the money will go toward teaching and empowering teens to make good decisions.

The new initiative that will work toward that end is called “I AM MORE”. Organizers say the hope is to help teens understand peer pressure when they come across it and discover their own “intrinsic value”.

“I’m excited and grateful to be a part of this exciting program to empower our teens to follow their passion,” said CBF Program Coordinator Divah Griffin. “To me, it represents the longstanding mission and vision of the Coalition, and I could not be prouder to be a part of it.”

In addition to teaching teens, CBF leaders want to make sure parents and the greater Dewitt County community realize how they can help teens avoid abusing alcohol. “YOU ARE MORE” will focus on parents and “WE ARE MORE” will look to educate the community.

CBF says a kickoff event for “I AM MORE” will take place on Sept. 30.