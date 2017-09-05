Attorneys representing alleged kidnapper ask off case



URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The attorneys representing alleged kidnapper Brendt Christensen are asking off the case.

Tom Bruno and his sons, Anthony and Evan Bruno, attorneys for Christensen, filed the motion Friday stating Christensen and his family have been unable to secure funds to pay for their services. It goes on to say Christensen and the attorneys agree Christensen should proceed with a court-appointed attorney. The motion also requests a new lawyer be appointed as soon as possible so as not to cause their client further delay.

27-year-old Brendt Christensen was indicted in July for the kidnapping of missing University of Illinois visiting scholar YingYing Zhang. Zhang was last seen on June 9 in Urbana, FBI officials say they no longer believe that Zhang is alive. The investigation into Zhang's disappearance is ongoing.

A hearing on the motion to withdraw is set for Friday before Judge Colin Bruce.

Christensen is being held in the Macon County Jail.