President Trump to rescind DACA, lawmakers react

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) - President Donald Trump's administration has announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

President Trump's administration announced the decision to rescind DACA on Tuesday. Under DACA, illegal immigrants who came to the United States as a minor could be protected from deportation, and could also be eligible to receive a work permit. DACA was founded in June 2012 by the Obama administration.

The decision to rescind DACA has come under criticism by several lawmakers and organizations. U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“Make no mistake—this decision is not about ‘rule of law,’ as Attorney General Sessions claims. This is a gut-wrenching betrayal of American values that leaves nearly 800,000 of our neighbors vulnerable to deportation and tears families and communities apart."

U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) says, "America is a nation of laws, and it is the sole responsibility of Congress to create and pass legislation. President Obama bypassed Congress when he originally created the program, but in so doing, he offered a pathway for these individuals to get right with the law. In 2015, I voted to support DACA because I believe these children, who only know America to be their home, deserve an opportunity to be here legally."

Representative Kinzinger also urged federal lawmakers to pass the Recognizing America's Children Act, or House Resolution 1468.

ACLU of Illinois Executive Director Colleen Connell says, "The Trump Administration has made today a terribly cruel day for nearly 20,000 young people in Illinois. Five years ago, the federal government made a deal with immigrant youth: pass a criminal background check and you can live, study, and work here in the United States. Young people came out of the shadows and accepted the government’s offer in good faith and worked hard to build their lives here. Now, President Trump has gone back on that word."

Illinois Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti says, " Republicans and Democrats across the country agree that our current immigration system is broken. The current system divides our communities, incentivizes illegal entry, strains law enforcement, and stymies our economy with uncertainty. Today’s DACA repeal sets a 6-month clock for reform. Congress should take this opportunity to fix our broken immigration system, and in turn address DACA, border security, and a path to citizenship ."