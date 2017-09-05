State treasurers urging drug companies to fight opioid epidemic

ILLINOIS (WAND) - State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is teaming up with state treasurers from Pennsylvania, California, and West Virginia to urge drug companies to take a stand against the opioid epidemic.

The coalition of state treasurers sent letters to Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, urging the companies to act or "face financial consequences in their stock prices."

In the letters, the companies are asked to change bylaws to provide for an independent board chair, connect executive compensation with progress in combating the opioid epidemic, enlist an independent counsel to identify financial risks tied to the opioid epidemic, expand clawback policies to help recoup executive compensation, and produce a report regarding the scope, impact, and potential responses to the opioid epidemic.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs says, "Heroin addiction is tied directly to the overuse of opioid painkillers, and the overuse of opioid painkillers is tied directly to Big Pharma. The industry needs to acknowledge its role in this crisis and take immediate action if we have any hope to save lives and stop this national crisis."

Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen are two of the three largest pharmaceutical companies in the country.