Memorial fund honoring fallen Army Ranger

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A memorial fund has been established in honor of a central Illinois Army Ranger who was killed in action in April 2017.

The Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers Memorial Fund was established with the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation through his parents, Kevin and Vonda Rodgers. Money collected through the memorial fund will be used to provide financial support to eligible Army 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment veteran scholarships, youth sports in the Bloomington-Normal area, and other charitable purposes.

Illinois Prairie Community Foundation Executive Director Greg Meyer says, "The Rodgers family has experienced an outpouring of support from the community since Josh’s death. They were looking for a way to honor his life and sought our help in developing a fund that would give back to the community and support local charities that Josh would have wanted."

Sgt. Rodgers was killed in action in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan on April 27, 2017. He was participating in a joint operation with Afghan forces.

To make a contribution to the Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers Memorial Fund, or for more information, click here.