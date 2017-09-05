Mattoon man facing indecent exposure charge

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says one man is facing a public indecency charge in connection with a September 2 incident on the city's northwest side.

Mattoon police say Joe Inboden, 35, was arrested on September 2 at 7:44 p.m. in the 2800 block of Dewitt Avenue. According to a news release from Mattoon police, Inboden was arrested after allegedly intentionally exposing himself to two underage girls while outside of his home.

Investigators say Inboden was taken to the Coles County Jail. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.