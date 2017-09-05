Danville Police investigate shooting that left 2 dead

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND): The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left two men dead.

It happened around 7 PM on Monday night. Police responded to reports of gunfire at a home on Harvey Street.

Inside they found the bodies of two 26 year old men.

Police have not released the names of the men killed but we spoke with a neighbor who knows the owner of the house.

"You know he was quiet, he stayed to himself," Anthony Johnson, a neighbor, says. "I would speak to him in the mornings but, like I said, he never seemed a violent type of individual, nothing like that. He spoke, we spoke and that was it. He didn't bother anybody."

WAND-TV's news partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report that Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the men as Rafael Arevalo and Omar Roman.

Several neighbors told WAND that it's a quiet neighborhood. They say this type of violence just doesn't happen here.

Anyone with information should call Vermillion County Crime Stoppers or the Danville Police Department.