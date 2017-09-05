I-Team: License plate delay

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A high volume of license plate orders led to a months-long wait for one woman, a spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State’s office said.

Debra Nihiser told WAND she ordered and paid for new license plates in April. At the time, workers told her to expect the new plates in about 60 days. After those 60 days passed without the plates arriving, Nihiser returned to the license branch. She returned again after 90 days passed, then again after 120 days.

“Talked to them again, tried to find out, make sure they were ordered, make sure there wasn't (any) problem,” Nihiser said. “At this time, the lady's telling me that I could be looking at a year before we get my license plate that we paid for in April."

WAND contacted Henry Haupt, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office. He took Nihiser’s number, and within hours, workers contacted Nihiser to tell her the plates were on the way. In an email exchange, Haupt said drivers normally receive their plates within 60 days, but he said “heavy volume” was to blame for the delay in this case.