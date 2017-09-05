EIU Faculty Senate to discuss possible facility name change

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University officials are discussing a possible name change for one of its facilities.

The EIU Faculty Senate is scheduled to continue its consideration of renaming Douglas Hall during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday afternoon. The initial discussion regarding renaming the facility came up during the Faculty Senate's previous session, but was continued to today's session.

A previous push to rename Douglas Hall, named for Stephen A. Douglas, failed in 2010. However, the push has been renewed, amid controversy over Douglas' views over slavery and racism.

For more information about the EIU Faculty Senate, click here.