2017 Illinois State Fair a "widespread success"

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Fair officials say the annual event saw widespread success, increasing attendance by more than 15 percent compared to 2016.

Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon says he credits new attractions, a diverse grandstand lineup, and great weather for this year's success, bring in a preliminary estimate of 401,648 people to the fair. Additionally, Gordon says gate and parking revenue increased by nearly 10 percent.

"When we began planning the 2017 fair, we took a hard look at what more we could do to provide additional discounts for families who wish to attend this annual tradition. As a result, we added a mid-week discount admission day and decreased the cost to park on the grounds," said Gordon.

Officials also say the Grandstand ticket sales record was shattered for the second year in a row, selling 59,023 tickets. This year's lineup proved to be the second highest-grossing in state fair history, bringing in more than $2 million.

The Illinois State Fair also provided a large impact on the local economy, bringing in $86 million in business volume, according to a study from the University of Illinois Regional Economics Applications Laboratory.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe says, "I've seen, first hand, the number of people this fair puts to work from inside the fairgrounds to outside the fairgrounds. Not only that, but the people who come to the fair patronize our local restaurants, hotels, gas stations, and other area tourist attractions, which has a direct impact on our local economy."