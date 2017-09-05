Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle crash in Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Tuscola Tuesday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and Northline Road at about 6 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2013 Ford Edge was traveling south on U.S. Route 45 when it turned left into the path of a 2012 Honda Goldwing, which was traveling north on U.S. Route 45.

Troopers say the Honda collided with the passenger side of the Ford, ejecting the driver of the Honda. The driver of the Honda, identified as a 53-year-old Tuscola man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Ford, identified as a 66-year-old man from Tuscola, was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn.