State democrats urge Gov. Rauner to sign refinancing program

ILLINOIS (WAND) - State lawmakers are asking Governor Bruce Rauner to sign a refinancing program.

State Democrat leaders say the proposed program would help pay off interest accrued by Illinois' backlog of bills by borrowing funds to pay down the interest. Officials say the program could lower Illinois' interest payments by $2 million a day.

Supporters of the program say it's just one way to find relief after being without a budget for nearly two years, and that the sooner the bill is passed, the better.