Sangamon County officials make changes to LIHEAP appointments

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County Community Resources officials have announced that they have made changes to how calls for Low Income Heating Assistance Program appointments will be accepted this year.

Officials say they will accept LIHEAP appointment calls from seniors and disabled households who are connected or disconnected starting October 2. Families with children under the the age of six and disconnected homes may call for LIHEAP appointments beginning November 1. Officials say all other eligible households can call to make LIHEAP appointments starting December 1.

Additionally, officials say the Reconnection Assistance limit has been reduced to $750 this year, and that households who are disconnected or have an imminent threat of disconnection are eligible to apply for Reconnection Assistance starting November 2. Eligible households will also be able to apply for a one-time per year assistance toward their sewer bills during their LIHEAP appointment.

Appointments will be held at 2833 South Grand Avenue East, Suite C 100, in Springfield. Applicants will need to bring documentation of their household gross income for 30 days prior to the appointment, social security cards from everyone in the home, current gas and electric bills, utility disconnect notices, medical cards, and DHS SNAP card or verification documents.

For more information about Sangamon County Community Resources, click here.