DACA holder's fear next steps

URBANA, Ill (WAND)- Tuesday, President Trump's administration instructed an end to the DACA program.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was put in place in 2012 by the Obama Administration, since thousands of individuals have been able to obtain work permits and maintain residency in the United States.

This announcement affects students like Rubi Conhas-Lopez, a Senior at U of I in Champaign. She said, "it's really hard for me to now think that my work permit is going to expire the day of tomorrow or whenever it expires. And that I am going to have to change my life completely. The degree that I get, I do not know if it will be of any use."

Congress has 6 months to find a new immigration reform.