Scout's take: Brummett twins deserve 3-star label; Amir could play QB in college

DECATUR -- If you were at MacArthur's Matheson Field this past Friday, you already know: Amir Brummett is a gamechanger.



The senior quarterback showed off both sides of his dual threat skill set in the Generals' Central State 8-rattling win win over No. 2 Sacred Heart Griffin. He was the most dominant player on the field in multiple moments, making the pass rush look silly with his legs and completing 11 passes for more than 250 yards.



You can't talk about one Brummett twin without talking about the other, and that brings us to an equally game changing weapon for the Generals: receiver/returner/defensive back Armon Brummett, who has had just as many WAND highlight reel moments as his brother.



Click the videos above to hear how Amir Brummett has evolved as a quarterback since his freshman year, plus an evaluation from Clint Cosgrove, the Director of Midwest Scouting for the National Preps scouting service, on the Brummetts from a college perspective.



Video 1

Amir Brummett on progressing as a passer

Clint Cosgrove on Amir's potential as a quarterback



Video 2

Clint Cosgrove on Armon Brummett's potential at the next level (Armon is currently unsigned)