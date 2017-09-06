Oak Ridge announces plans for annual cemetery walk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – On Tuesday, the Sangamon County Historical Society announced their plans for this year’s cemetery walk.

The walk provides a look into Springfield’s heritage. “Echoes of Yesteryear: A Walk through Oak Ridge Cemetery” will be held on Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. The last tour will begin at 3:15 p.m.

Mary Alice Davis, chair of the cemetery walk said, “the walk will provide visitors with a glimpse into the history and heritage of Springfield.”

People dress up in period costume and tell the stores of interesting people buried in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

"The walk is less than a one mile and there’s 7 stops so you can rest between each stop," said Davis.

Oak Ridge's most notable resident is President Abraham Lincoln.