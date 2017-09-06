Probation revoked, prison sentence for Urbana man

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign County man who received probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery of a child in 2015 has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for violating his probation.

According to court records, Anthony Wilkins, 22, was sentenced to 54 months in prison on September 5. Wilkins also received 397 days credit for time already served. Initially, Wilkins was sentenced to two years of probation and 224 days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to the aggravated battery of a child charge.

However, WAND-TV's news partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report that the Champaign County State's Attorney filed a petition to revoke the probation due to alleged drug use and failure to get court-ordered drug treatment or counseling. The Champaign News-Gazette also reports that Wilkins admitted to using drugs during his probation.

WAND-TV reached out to the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Court records also show that Wilkins is facing home invasion, armed robbery, and aggravated robbery charges in a separate case. A trial date for those charges has been set for September 19, 2017.