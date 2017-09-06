Decatur police make 19 DUI arrests during recent crackdown

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has announced that 19 DUI arrests were made during the Labor Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Decatur police say the campaign, which aims to keep impaired drivers off the road, ran from August 21 through the early morning hours of September 5. In addition to the 19 DUI arrests, officers say 41 seat belt, 14 child restraint, 14 speeding, and 10 cell phone citations were issued during the campaign.

Decatur Police Sergeant Steve Hagemeyer says, "Alcohol- and drug-impaired driving has claimed too many lives, and the 'Drive Sober' campaign was a chance for us to help make zero fatalities a reality on Illinois roads. People die every day at the hands of impaired drivers, and our law enforcement officers were out in full force, arresting drivers who were under the influence."

The Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign was funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.