The Brass Horn announces expansion

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A popular clothing store in Decatur has announced it is expanding its selection.

The Brass Horn announced it will open a women's specialty section, titled "The Brass Horn 2," on September 15. The new store will be located next to the original Brass Horn, and the owners say the women's store will have a wider variety of items for purchase than the men's store.

In addition to the expansion, the Brass Horn is adding new jobs to help open their store. For more information about the Brass Horn, click here.