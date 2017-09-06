New CEO at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital begins this week

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital's new CEO started her job this week.

Officials say HSHS St. Mary's Hospital CEO Joan Coffman comes to Decatur from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, where she previously served as HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital's Chief Operating Officer and CEO.

Coffman tells WAND-TV that she's excited to get to know the local community, and to grow and strengthen regional relationships.

"We really want to focus on shoring up our operations and making sure we are providing our patients with the best experience that we can.. and then certainly looking at deliberate growth so that we can better support the community and folks that live here in the Decatur community," said Coffman.

