Arrest made in July 2016 Logan County deadly crash

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A Missouri man has been arrested in connection with a July 2016 six-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two children.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says Taven Meister, 25, was arrested in Missouri on Saturday. Officials say Meister was wanted on a Logan County warrant for reckless homicide in connection with the July 2016 crash.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened on Interstate 55 in Logan County at about 3 p.m. on July 31, 2016. According to the investigation into the crash, a truck-tractor semi-trailer crashed into a van, causing the van to crash into four other vehicles. Two children inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were airlifted to local hospitals for treatment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.