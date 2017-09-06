Gov. Rauner traveling overseas to strengthen ties with Japan, China

CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner has announced he will travel to Japan and China later this week in an effort to strengthen diplomatic and trade relationships with both countries.

Governor Rauner's Office says the trip will last from September 9 through September 17, and will bring Governor Rauner to Tokyo, Japan, as well as Shanghai and Hangzhou, China. Officials say the meetings will bring together leaders in business, education, and government to help foster partnerships and create opportunities for Illinois businesses.

Governor Rauner says, "I am committed to strengthening Illinois’ economic and cultural ties with important global markets, including those within Japan and China. With an increasingly connected global economy, international trade missions such as this one allow Illinois companies to enhance their competitiveness and create more jobs."

Consul General of Japan Naoki Ito says, "I’m delighted that Governor Bruce Rauner will visit Japan on his first overseas trip since taking office. We welcome the governor’s commitment to the state’s close relationship with Japan. Illinois ranks first in the Midwest with 630 Japanese business facilities, which employ 44,000 people across the state."

Consul General Hong Lei also expressed eagerness for the meetings, stating, "I highly appreciate Governor Rauner’s efforts in strengthening economic cooperation as well as cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges between China and Illinois. I sincerely wish Governor Rauner’s visit a complete success and hope this visit can bring our friendship and cooperation to the next level."