New hotel coming to downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A new boutique hotel is coming to downtown Champaign.

Council members approved plans for Hotel Vib (pronounced Vibe) to fill a parking lot on Neil Street.

Hotel Vib is by Best Western and is targeted towards millennials.

The hotels are tech savvy, with a rooftop bar and a coffee bar in the lobby.

Champaign city leaders believe the hotel will do well in the downtown area.

"The Vib is focused on a high tech hotel that offers a lot of amenities and smaller rooms, geared towards someone who wants to check into their room but immediately go out and have something to eat and not spend all night in their hotel," Rob Kowalski, the Assistant Planning and Development Director for the City of Champaign, says.

City officials say construction will begin late this year or early next year and be completed in 2019.