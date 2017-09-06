Police investigating a "fake cop" pulling people over

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND): A teenager says she was pulled over by someone pretending to be a police officer, giving them her license and being told to get out of her car.

"At this point we believe that no local agency had an officer conduct this actual traffic stop," Captain Shane Cooks with the Champaign County Sheriffs Office says.

She said she was pulled over at the intersection of Graham and Prospect in Savoy.The teenager filed a report with the Champaign County Sheriffs Office after realizing things weren't quite right.

Officers say there are steps you can take when pulled over to ensure your safety.

"See if you can see police markings on that car, that's one thing to pay attention to," Cook says. "Also the officer who is approaching, see if they're in a uniform, see if it's an official looking uniform, badge, nameplate."

Cook says you can also ask to see an officers credentials. He says just be aware and pay attention to the police cruiser.

"We in this area will have red and blue and clear emergency lights to pull a person over, we don't have all blue lights," Cook says. "The individual that we are looking into that conducted that stop had all blue lights."

He says keep your doors locked and only lower your window as far as you are comfortable with.