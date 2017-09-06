Springfield police continue investigation into Burger King burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into the August 23 burglary of a Burger King restaurant.

Springfield police say the burglary happened at the Burger King location on 2651 South Veterans Parkway between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say a thin male entered the business, opened and stole the contents of the safe, and left before police arrived on scene.

Police say the suspect concealed his identity during the burglary, but that the public could provide information about the burglary or the suspect's identity.

Crime Stoppers has announced it will pay a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with this incident. If you have any information, you are urged to call (217) 788-8427.