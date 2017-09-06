Lincoln Police Department to get new headquartersPosted: Updated:
Waverly woman killed during domestic dispute
WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) – A woman is dead after a domestic dispute on Tuesday evening in Waverly, according the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Police investigating a "fake cop" pulling people over
SAVOY, Ill. (WAND): A teenager says she was pulled over by someone pretending to be a police officer, giving them her license and being told to get out of her car.
Lincoln Police Department to get new headquarters
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - City of Lincoln Mayor Seth Goodman says the city aldermen voted to approve a more than $2.8 million bid at Tuesday's council meeting for a new police station.
Driveway shooting injures Decatur man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man went to the hospital after someone shot at him.
Decatur police make 19 DUI arrests during recent crackdown
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has announced that 19 DUI arrests were made during the Labor Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
Hero of the Week: Deafness doesn't stop Mattoon senior
Tune in every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the WAND Sports Hero of the Week! Learn about the athletes in our viewing area who are making an impact on and off the field! This week it's Mattoon's Brandon Richey and Laura Ash. MATTOON -- Sound is overrated. It's everywhere in football. Crucial, even. Complex play calls. Instructions from the coaching staff. Snap count. But the Green Wave's team within a team proves it's overrated. Meet senior defensive lineman Brandon ...
EIU Faculty Senate to discuss possible facility name change
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University officials are discussing a possible name change for one of its facilities.
Mattoon man facing indecent exposure charge
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says one man is facing a public indecency charge in connection with a September 2 incident on the city's northwest side.
Arrest made in July 2016 Logan County deadly crash
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A Missouri man has been arrested in connection with a July 2016 six-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two children.
Houser sentenced to 55 years in prison
A jury convicted him of murdering his estranged wife in 1990.
