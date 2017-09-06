Lincoln Police Department to get new headquarters

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - City of Lincoln Mayor Seth Goodman says the city aldermen approved a more than $2.8 million bid at Tuesday's council meeting for a new police station.

Currently the station is housed in the city's safety complex, which the Mayor says is too small and expensive. The unanimous vote at Tuesday's meeting will allow the old Jefferson Elementary School on 5th Street to be turned into the new home for the police department.

Goodman says though it is an expensive construction project, some bids started as high as $4 million. He says the money is well worth it because now police will have ample space to do their job and do their job well. He says the police department is extremely excited to get the project moving.

There are not any specific construction dates set yet, but Goodman says it will hopefully start soon.