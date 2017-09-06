Illinois launches kindergarten survey

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Kindergarten teachers in Illinois will monitor students’ performance during the first 40 days of school this year as part of a program called the Kindergarten Individual Development Survey, or KIDS.

The program measures how ready students are for kindergarten. Teachers observe students’ abilities in areas like language, basic math and social skills. After 40 days, they enter data about students’ performance in a computer program.

"While children are engaged in their regular classroom activities, teachers are facilitating those activities and documenting what children know,” explained Lynn Burgett, the Illinois State Board of Education’s Early Childhood Division Supervisor.

Burgett said the data teachers collect can help school districts adjust their policies and can help state lawmakers make decisions about education resources.

“If we have this information when children are five, when we can use it to inform our early childhood programs, what's available in those years, that's invaluable to me,” Burgett explained.

The Decatur district has already used the survey for two years, explained Charlotte Thompson, the district’s elementary curriculum director. Thompson said the district has found 80 percent of students are not ready for kindergarten, and she said that data helps district leaders ask important questions.

“Do we have a strong parental involvement component in our school system?” Thompson asked. “Do we have a guaranteed and viable curriculum, accessible to all students in this district?”

Thompson said parents can help students be ready for kindergarten and other grades by reading to them nightly and by helping them read signs and other righting they encounter.