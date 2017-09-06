Houser sentenced to 55 years in prison

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND)- Gregory Houser has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the 1990 murder of his wife Sheryl Houser.

A jury convicted Houser of the murder in July. For more details on the case, click here.

A judge ordered Houser’s 55 year sentence to be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release and gave Houser credit for 349 days already served in jail.

Houser's defense attorney, Kevin Sanborn, says, "Greg is innocent, and our fight is not over. Our client intends to appeal, and we're looking forward to the appellate court hearing this case."

