Lawmakers discuss pros, cons of legal recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State lawmakers gathered at the Illinois State Capitol on Wednesday to discuss the potential legalization of recreational marijuana.

Representatives from firms that helped create marijuana policy in other states spoke to lawmakers today, explaining the ease of creating a government infrastructure that would regulate and tax businesses.

Officials mentioned the potential tax revenue stream legalizing recreational marijuana could create, but lawmakers wrestled with the question of whether that new revenue stream is worth the risk of public safety.

In addition to the firms, DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin also spoke with lawmakers, and quoted a study from the CDC stating that marijuana users are three times more likely to become addicted to heroin.