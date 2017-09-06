Local high schools collecting items for Hurricane Harvey victims

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two central Illinois high schools are teaming up to help collect supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

St. Teresa Future Business Leaders of America and National Honor Society, as well as Warrensburg-Latham High School's National Honor Society and Student Council, announced they will collect items for Hurricane Harvey victims during their football game at St. Teresa High School September 8.

Both schools will be collecting items during the day and at the game. Items being donated at the game may be brought to St. Teresa High School's ticket booths, starting at 6 p.m. All items collected will be sent to Catholic Charities in San Antonio, Texas, and will be distributed to Hurricane Harvey victims.

A list of needed items has been included below:

- New bath towels

- School supplies and backpacks

- Bug spray

- Diapers

- Spanish and English Bibles

- Non-perishable food

- Cleaning supplies

- Toiletries

- New clothing

- Household items