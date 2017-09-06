Decatur police training schools to handle active shooter situations

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public School faculty members received training this week on how to handle an active shooter situation.

Officials say the Decatur Police Department administered the Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate, or ALICE, training program, which taught faculty members the correct way to act when confronted by an active shooter.

Decatur Police Department Juvenile Detective Marty St. Pierre says, "It's important because we've only done the lockdown for all these years, there's so much more that needs to be done (instead of) a standard lockdown. There's so many other options that should be taught that we are now allowed to teach, and we're going to all the schools, teaching everybody these new things we can do in schools."

Decatur police say they will conduct ALICE training in all schools within the city.