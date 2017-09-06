1 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County Wednesday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Interstate 57, near mile post 125, at about 9:50 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on I-57 when it crossed the median, spinning sideways, and slid into the path of a 2014 Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Troopers say the Freightliner struck the driver's side of the Chevrolet. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Albert H. Rhodes, 80, was airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he would succumb to his injuries. The passenger of the Chevrolet, identified as a 62-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.