Local weather experts help track hurricane Irma

LINCOLN, Ill (WAND)- The National Weather Service center in Lincoln is among 50 other centers across the U.S. helping in tracking local atmospheres to see if they will affect Irma's path.

Meteorologist, Matt Barnes said, "conditions in our area for example, we have an upper level trough over us right now that could help to steer Irma North or Northeast. Here locally, we are sampling the strength of that trough and other weather features in the atmosphere that will have an impact on what Irma's eventual track will be."

The center is releasing 6 weather balloons a day to track the changes in the atmosphere. They release special balloons specific for the Hurricane center every 4 hours.