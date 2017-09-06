State Senator appointed to Mahomet Aquifer Task Force

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois lawmaker has been appointed to a task force that aims to protect the drinking water of more than a dozen central Illinois counties.

Officials say State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) was appointed to the Mahomet Aquifer Task Force on September 6. Senator Rose joins other lawmakers, environmental groups, leaders in agriculture, local government, and labor officials in helping to ensure clean drinking water for all residents that the Mahomet Aquifer serves.

"This is another major step forward on the issue of protecting the Mahomet Aquifer. This task force will be a big tool to ensure protection of our water supply for generations to come. I look forward to the task force’s findings and how we can implement them to keep clean drinking water flowing for decades," said Senator Rose.

The Mahomet Aquifer Task Force is working to develop a state plan to maintain the quality of groundwater at the Mahomet Aquifer, and to identify contamination threats to the groundwater. The task force will report its findings to the Illinois General Assembly on July 1, 2018.