Hero of the Week: Deafness doesn't stop Mattoon senior

This week it's Mattoon's Brandon Richey and Laura Ash.



MATTOON -- Sound is overrated.



It's everywhere in football. Crucial, even. Complex play calls. Instructions from the coaching staff. Snap count.



But the Green Wave's team within a team proves it's overrated.



Meet senior defensive lineman Brandon Richey and his extra special "coach": interpreter Laura Ash.



The duo has a dynamic relationship years in the making, in which Ash listens to the coach's instructions, then signs them to Richey from across the line of scrimmage. It's difficult, but it's a system that they've worked on together since Brandon's freshman year.



Click the video above to go inside this truly one-of-a-kind partnership! Brandon Richey and Laura Ash, the WAND Heroes of the Week.