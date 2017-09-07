Central A&M to donate gate receipts to Harvey relief; Frenzy Preview

In this Friday Frenzy preview, Play of the Day goes to Central A&M and Meridian for choosing to donate all ticket revenue to Hurricane Harvey relief, as well as St. Teresa and Warrensburg-Latham for hosting a supply drive at their game Friday night.



Plus, Mt. Zion hosts surging Apollo Conference foe Effingham in a battle that could determine the league champion when all is said and done.



Click the video for a preview of Friday's games, including a scouting report from Mt. Zion head coach Patrick Etherton on what makes the Hearts a dangerous team.