Driveway shooting injures Decatur man

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man went to the hospital after someone shot at him.

At around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say they went to a house in the 2100 block of North Union St. in response to a report of shots fired. Officers say someone shot at the man as he got out of his car in a driveway.

He needed medical treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Decatur police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information should call them at (217)424-2711.