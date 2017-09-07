Free McNuggets coming for Illinois first responders

ILLINOIS (WAND) – First responders in central Illinois can claim free McDonald’s food this September.

The company says central Illinois restaurants will take part in an event called “McNuggets of Appreciation”, which offers emergency workers a free six-piece box of Chicken McNuggets.

The promotion is available from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.

"We are committed to giving back to the communities in which our restaurants operate and we recognize the hard work and long hours that our local first responders put in," said Gary Birschbach, a central Illinois McDonald's owner. "We are grateful for everything our police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel do each day and we want to show our appreciation by treating them to our fan-favorite Chicken McNuggets."

McDonald’s says first responders only need to show their state-issued ID to claim their free McNuggets. More information can be found on this Twitter page.